Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Rattles Southern California

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif.: A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck southern California late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit around 11:40 p.m., about 2 miles (3 kilometers) outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported. Preliminary reports indicate it was about 11 miles (18 kilometers) deep.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.

The epicenter of Friday night’s earthquake was close to the location of the Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987, which was a magnitude 5.9, seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted. The Whittier Narrows earthquake killed eight people.

The earthquake was initially reported as a magnitude 4.6. This story has been corrected to show the U.S. Geological Survey revised the magnitude to 4.5.

