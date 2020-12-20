News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Shakes Northwest Iran Near Turkish Border: State Media
1-MIN READ

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Shakes Northwest Iran Near Turkish Border: State Media

Image for representation

Image for representation

The quake in the region of Qotur in Iran’s West Azerbaijan struck at a shallow depth of 5 km (3 miles), IRNA said.

A magnitude-4.5 earthquake shook Iran’s northwest near the Turkish border on Sunday, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported, saying there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake in the region of Qotur in Iran’s West Azerbaijan struck at a shallow depth of 5 km (3 miles), IRNA said.

A magnitude-5.7 earthquake in February in the same area on the Iran-Turkey border killed nine people in Turkey, injured more than a hundred in villages and towns in both countries, and caused buildings to collapse across southeastern Turkey.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...