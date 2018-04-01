English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Magnitude 5.3 Quake Hits Western Iran, Dozens With Minor Injuries
Most of the 38 were released after receiving treatment in hospitals in the affected province of Kermanshah, Mojtaba Khaledi told the semi-official news agency ISNA.
Image for representation only.
Dubai: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit western Iran on Sunday, injuring at least 38 people, a spokesman for the country's medical emergency services said.
Most of the 38 were released after receiving treatment in hospitals in the affected province of Kermanshah, Mojtaba Khaledi told the semi-official news agency ISNA.
Iranian news agencies said most of the injuries were minor, with some people being hurt on the head by falling items.
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake that shook that area and neighbouring Iraq in November killed more than 600 people and injured more than 8,000.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
