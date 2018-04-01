Magnitude 5.3 Quake Hits Western Iran, Dozens With Minor Injuries

: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit western Iran on Sunday, injuring at least 38 people, a spokesman for the country's medical emergency services said.Most of the 38 were released after receiving treatment in hospitals in the affected province of Kermanshah, Mojtaba Khaledi told the semi-official news agency ISNA.Iranian news agencies said most of the injuries were minor, with some people being hurt on the head by falling items.A magnitude 7.3 earthquake that shook that area and neighbouring Iraq in November killed more than 600 people and injured more than 8,000.