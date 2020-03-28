WORLD

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Hits Indonesia, Epicentre at Sulawesi Island

There were no reports yet of any damage. The spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Reuters Jakarta
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 11:29 PM IST
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake's epicentre was 105 kilometres (65 miles)south of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, and 40 km (25 miles) below the earth's surface.

Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency noted on its website that two subsequent earthquakes struck nearby areas in the Central Sulawesi province.

Indonesia is situated on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is frequently hit by earthquakes that are sometimes accompanied by tsunamis.

