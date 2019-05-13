Take the pledge to vote

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Leaves Five Injured in Panama

The strong earthquake struck at a depth of 37 kilometers in the far west of the country near the Costa Rican border, according to the US Geological Survey.

May 13, 2019
Panama City: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Panama on Sunday, injuring at least five people and causing damage to businesses and homes, officials said. The strong quake struck at a depth of 37 kilometres in the far west of the country near the Costa Rican border, according to the US Geological Survey.

The National Civil Protection System, or Sinaproc, said five people were hurt and four homes were damaged in the quake, which hit 22 km from the town of Puerto Armuelles.

President Juan Carlos Varela said on Twitter earlier that just one person was hurt, in Puerto Armuelles. He reported damage to homes and businesses in the Central American nation. Two of the damaged homes collapsed, Sinaproc added.

There was no tsunami alert issued from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

In November 2017, a 6.5-magnitude quake on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica left buildings swaying in the capital San Jose and contributed to the deaths of two people who had heart attacks.

Further north, two months earlier in September 2017, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake killed more than 300 people in Mexico.
