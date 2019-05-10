Take the pledge to vote

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Miyazaki in Southwest Japan

The earthquake that hit near Miyazaki in southwestern Japan had a depth of 23 kilometres.

Associated Press

Updated:May 10, 2019, 7:19 AM IST
Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Miyazaki in Southwest Japan
Representational image.
Miyazaki: The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit near Miyazaki in southwestern Japan.

The agency says the earthquake struck at 8:48 am. local time Friday and had an epicentre 39 kilometres (24 miles) southeast of Miyazaki, a city of about 400,000. The earthquake had a depth of 23 kilometres (14 miles.)

The Japan Times reports that Kyushu Electric Power Co. says no abnormalities were reported at the nearby Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The Times also reports that the nation's weather agency did not issue a tsunami warning.
