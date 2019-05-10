English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Miyazaki in Southwest Japan
The earthquake that hit near Miyazaki in southwestern Japan had a depth of 23 kilometres.
Representational image.
Loading...
Miyazaki: The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit near Miyazaki in southwestern Japan.
The agency says the earthquake struck at 8:48 am. local time Friday and had an epicentre 39 kilometres (24 miles) southeast of Miyazaki, a city of about 400,000. The earthquake had a depth of 23 kilometres (14 miles.)
The Japan Times reports that Kyushu Electric Power Co. says no abnormalities were reported at the nearby Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture.
The Times also reports that the nation's weather agency did not issue a tsunami warning.
The agency says the earthquake struck at 8:48 am. local time Friday and had an epicentre 39 kilometres (24 miles) southeast of Miyazaki, a city of about 400,000. The earthquake had a depth of 23 kilometres (14 miles.)
The Japan Times reports that Kyushu Electric Power Co. says no abnormalities were reported at the nearby Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture.
The Times also reports that the nation's weather agency did not issue a tsunami warning.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Months After Difficult Split from Husband, Adele is in a Good Place Now
- Follow the Penguin Poop: Life in Antarctica Thrives on Feces of its 'Residents'
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 New Stills Reveal a Tense Battle in Sight
- Does Facebook Really Need to be Separated From WhatsApp And Instagram?
- IPL 2019 | Resurgent Delhi Look to Overpower Chennai Pedigree in All or Nothing Clash
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results