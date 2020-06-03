WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Northern Chile, No Casualties Reported

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The US Geological Survey placed the quake's epicentre about 62 km southwest of San Pedro de Atacama.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
Share this:

An magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck northern Chile early Wednesday morning, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 145 km (90 miles), GFZ added.

The US Geological Survey placed the quake's epicentre about 62 km southwest of San Pedro de Atacama.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading