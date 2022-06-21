CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Japan's Bonin Islands

Japan's Bonin was struck by a magnitude 6 earthquake (Image: Shutterstock)

Following the earthquake, Japan forecast a slight change in sea level

Japan forecast a slight change in sea level on Tuesday after a magnitude 6 earthquake struck the Bonin Islands, far to the southeast of the country’s main islands.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The Japan meteorological agency issued a “tsunami forecast” – an advisory that implies only a small change in sea level – for a string of remote islands including Chichijima, which is one of the Bonin Islands.

first published:June 21, 2022, 15:01 IST