English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary Commemorated in China
A cultural team from the Indian Embassy in Beijing sung Gandhi's most popular bhajans and some of his popular quotes were recited by the Chinese school children.
File photo of people paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
Loading...
Beijing: Mahatma Gandhi's popular quotes and bhajans resonated on Tuesday in the sprawling Chaoyang Park in central Beijing where people from all walks of life gathered to commemorate his 149th birth anniversary.
A cultural team from the Indian Embassy in Beijing sung Gandhi's most popular bhajans and some of his popular quotes were recited by the Chinese school children.
The statue of Gandhi carved by China's acclaimed sculptor and artist Yuan Xikun was installed in the park in 2005, providing an opportunity for all his admirers here to pay homage to him.
Besides Gandhi, Yuan had also sculpted the bust of Rabindranath Tagore which is displayed in the museum attached to the park.
The statue was garlanded by the Charge d'affaires of the Indian Embassy Acquino Vimal. A large gathering of Indian diplomats, including the Charge d'affaires and Indian expats attended Tuesday's function.
"Starting today, Embassy of India, in collaboration with others in China, intends to celebrate in a major way the birth anniversary of Gandhiji," Vimal said.
"Gandhiji did not visit China, however his thought and philosophy has been recognised and appreciated by Chinese thinkers," he added.
A cultural team from the Indian Embassy in Beijing sung Gandhi's most popular bhajans and some of his popular quotes were recited by the Chinese school children.
The statue of Gandhi carved by China's acclaimed sculptor and artist Yuan Xikun was installed in the park in 2005, providing an opportunity for all his admirers here to pay homage to him.
Besides Gandhi, Yuan had also sculpted the bust of Rabindranath Tagore which is displayed in the museum attached to the park.
The statue was garlanded by the Charge d'affaires of the Indian Embassy Acquino Vimal. A large gathering of Indian diplomats, including the Charge d'affaires and Indian expats attended Tuesday's function.
"Starting today, Embassy of India, in collaboration with others in China, intends to celebrate in a major way the birth anniversary of Gandhiji," Vimal said.
"Gandhiji did not visit China, however his thought and philosophy has been recognised and appreciated by Chinese thinkers," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Monday 01 October , 2018 Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Takes Urvashi Vani Hostage
- Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose Are the Most 'Dangerous Celebrities' Online
- Raveena Tandon Supports Tanushree, Slams Star Wives for Backing Predatory Husbands
- OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...