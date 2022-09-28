Mahsa Amini Death: Famed Turkish Singer Melek Mosso Chops Off Her Hair Onstage in Act of Solidarity

Turkish singer Melek Mosso cut her hair onstage during a show in solidarity with thousands of Iranian women who are demanding justice for the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini died on September 17 sparking protests across Iran led by women and marked by burning of headscarves which are mandatory according to rules formed by the Iranian government and the clergy.

Turkish singer @MelekMosso cuts off her hair on stage in solidarity with the Iranian women. Thank you Melek!#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranProtests2022 pic.twitter.com/ZjISxjGkAL — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) September 27, 2022

Women face punishment in Iran if the nation’s morality police deems the headscarves are worn inappropriately or if their hair is seen.

Melek Mosso’s act of protest was met with cheers as she cut her hair onstage. The video went viral after Iranian journalists Omid Memarian and Sima Sabet shared the clip.

Melek Mosso is known for her activism and in previous occasions also the singer has not shied away from fighting for rights of women in Arab countries. She was once pulled off stage after she criticised the acquittal of a Turkish policeman convicted of rape.

She was also banned from the Isparta International Gul Festival by Isparta Municipality for her stance on women’s rights.

Meanwhile, Iranian police warned of a tough crackdown on protesters on Wednesday.

“Today, the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and some rioters seek to disrupt the order, security and comfort of the nation using any pretext. Police officers will oppose with all their might the conspiracies of counter-revolutionaries and hostile elements, and deal firmly with those who disrupt public order and security anywhere in the country,” Fars news agency reported.

Earlier police officials killed four women protesters by firing at them at Tehran and other cities in Iran. Famous journalists and filmmakers were also arrested in a crackdown as the government and the police are unable to control the outrage of the people.

Fars news outlet said that close to 60 people died at the hands of the authorities and more than 1,200 people were arrested or detained.

The cousin of Mahsa Amini spoke to news agency AFP and said the police said they would take her in to ‘instill the rules in her and teach her how to wear the hijab and how to dress’ before she ended up in the hospital and claimed she was hit in front of her family members.

