Mahsa Amini Death: Four Women Protesters Shot Dead; Soleimani, Khamenei Posters Set Ablaze

Chants of death to the dictator, women cutting their hair while burning their headscarves and demonstrations continue in Tehran as well as other major Iranian cities as the government failed to contain protests demanding justice for Mahsa Amini.

Amini died on September 16 and protests began when news surfaced that she suffered a head injury at the hands of the morality police. Eleven days later, the protests have only intensified.

The deaths of protesters at the hands of Iranian authorities have only furthered increased public resentment towards Iran’s government. More than 41 people have been killed in the protests which began on September 17.

An elderly woman walks towards the police i Iran with her headscarf off, chanting "Say Death to Khamenei” pic.twitter.com/TiEp1t9k6m — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) September 22, 2022

Social media influencer and journalist Asaad Sam Hanna posted a video of an old woman chanting ‘Death to Khamenei’ and marching towards the police at a protest site. News18 could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Meanwhile, deaths of three Iranian women protesters is likely to lengthen the protests.

Asaad Sam Hanna and British actor Omid Djalili shared photos of 23-year-old Hanane Kia, 32-year-old Ghazale Chelavi and 20-year-old Hadis Najafi, all of whom were killed by the Iranian police during the protests.

Thread:

1/. As the death toll rises to 41 today, four women you should know who were deliberately and unlawfully killed in Iran when protesting gender apartheid and the killing of #Masha_Amini: Hadis Najafi, aged 20, shot six times when security forces opened fire on her. pic.twitter.com/ZjbOTo3Zq3 — Omid Djalili (@omid9) September 26, 2022

People were angered over these deaths and both Hanna and Djalili also claimed that Hadis Najafi was shot on her chest, face and head after police opened fire and shot 20 rounds at her.

2/. Ghazale Chelavi, a 32 year old mountaineer shot in the head in Amol city after chanting “we are all Masha Amini” pic.twitter.com/mIQB6bnAn5 — Omid Djalili (@omid9) September 26, 2022

32-year-old Ghazale Chelavi, who is also a mountaineer, was also shot in the head by the police in Amol. Police also shot and killed Hanane Kia.

3/. Hanane Kia, aged 23, shot and killed by Iranian security forces during the protests. pic.twitter.com/i8yDYnKBbw — Omid Djalili (@omid9) September 26, 2022

The Iranian authorities are yet to confirm these deaths. These have been widely reported on social media.

4/. Mahsa Mogoi, aged 18, died in Isfahan during the protests, shot by Iranian security forces. pic.twitter.com/DtsLY3MCWc — Omid Djalili (@omid9) September 26, 2022

An 18-year-old girl Mahsa Mogoi was also killed in the city of Isfahan during the protests. Photojournalist Yalda Moaiery, who won international recognition for an iconic 2019 photo of protests, and reporter Nilufar Hamedi — who exposed the case of Amini by going to the hospital, are also arrested by the police and held in unknown locations and likely in solitary confinement.

#Iran right now…

Burning the photos of the terrorist Qasim Sulimani pic.twitter.com/6USIRkGHFD — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) September 23, 2022

Videos of once-revered and head of the assassinated Iranian Quds of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qasem Soleimani’s pictures being set ablaze were also reported from separate places in Iran. The videos could not be verified independently by News18.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here