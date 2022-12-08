Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Mohsen Shekari Becomes First Protester to Be Executed by Iran

Iranian authorities on Thursday executed Mohsen Shekari, a 23-year-old, for allegedly stabbing a pro-regime militia officer with a machete, marking the first ever execution in cases related to recent anti-hijab and anti-establishment demonstrations.

This is the first execution of a protester that has been confirmed by the Iranian authorities.

Iranian activists claim that several protesters have already been killed or face torture at the hands of Iranian police.

As of now 21 protesters have been charged with sentences likely to carry the death penalty.

The number of protesters who died during the protests has reached 451, according to a report by the NPR from November 28.

The protests were sparked by a large section of women of Iran who belonged to all age groups, ranging from teenagers to the elderly, who were fed up of Iran’s now-disbanded morality police who killed a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for improperly wearing her headscarf or hijab in September.

It is mandatory for all women to wear the hijab when in Iran.

The authorities claimed that Shekari also blocked the traffic on September 25 and struck a member of the pro-regime Basij militia with a machete, injuring him in the process, the Guardian reported.

Authorities claim that Shekari confessed that he was bribed to hit a police officer. The court found that Shekari used the machete with an intent to kill, terrorize and disturb security.

The Guardian report said Shekari was convicted of “moharebeh” – or waging “war against God” under Iran’s Islamic sharia law.

He was not represented by his lawyers and his family remained outside jail where he was executed.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) applauded the judiciary for its stand and told the judges to act swiftly on the other pending cases.

The news of Shekari and other protesters’ death sentences were not met with fear as young protesters did not respond to outreach measures by senior politicians.

The Guardian in its report said that the mayor of Tehran and other senior officials went to the campus at the University of Tehran on the annual students’ day this week in an attempt to launch a dialogue with them but he lost his cool and marched out when the students demanded the release of other fellow students.

Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, doubled down on the foreign interference angle and accused the US of plotting to destroy the Iranian government. He said the protests were not due to economic or cultural grievances while addressing an almost entirely male audience in the University of Tehran.

