Main Accused in Hindu Temple Vandalism Arrested in Pakistan, Over 110 People Arrested So Far

Pakistani police on Friday claimed to have arrested the main accused in the vandalisation of a Hindu temple by a mob led by members of a radical Islamist party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The main accused identified as Faizullah was arrested from Karak district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Sanaullah Abbasi said on Friday, claiming that he instigated and facilitated the mob for attacking the temple and damaging the Samadhi of a religious leader there.

The police chief informed that 110 people have been arrested in the case so far. The attack on the temple in Terri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Karak district last week by members of radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party (Fazal ur Rehman group) drew strong condemnation from human rights activists and the minority Hindu community leaders.

The temple was attacked by the mob after members of the Hindu community received permission from local authorities to renovate its decades-old building. The mob had demolished the newly constructed work alongside the old structure. The Supreme Court has ordered the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) to start reconstruction of the damaged temple and instructed authorities to recover the money for the restoration work from the attackers whose act has caused "international embarrassment" to Pakistan. Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country. The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents. They often complain of harassment by the extremists.