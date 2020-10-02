News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Mainland China Reports 10 COVID-19 Cases Vs 11 A Day Earlier

Mainland China reported 10 new COVID19 cases on Oct. 1, down from 11 a day earlier, the country's health authority reported on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 33 from 10 a day earlier.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in the mainland now stands at 85,424, while the total number of deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.

  • First Published: October 2, 2020, 2:30 AM IST
