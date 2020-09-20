Mainland China Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 14 A Day Earlier

Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 19, down from 14 cases reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

It reported 21 new asymptomatic cases, down from 24 a day earlier. China does not classify these patients without symptoms as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,279, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

