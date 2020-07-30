WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mainland China Reports 105 New Coronavirus Cases, Including 96 in Xinjiang

A worker in protective suit measures the body temperature of a woman at the entrance to a residential compound, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China early July 28, 2020. Picture taken July 28, 2020. (cnsphoto via REUTERS)

A worker in protective suit measures the body temperature of a woman at the entrance to a residential compound, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China early July 28, 2020. Picture taken July 28, 2020. (cnsphoto via REUTERS)

As of Wednesday, mainland China had 84,165 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

  • Reuters Beijing
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
Share this:

China reported 105 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 29, up from 101 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 96 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, five were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, one was in Beijing, and three were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, down from 27 a day earlier.

As of Wednesday, mainland China had 84,165 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Next Story
Loading