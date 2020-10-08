News18 Logo

Mainland China Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 7 A Day Earlier

Mainland China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 7, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new aysmptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, fell to eight from 24 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 85,500, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

  First Published: October 8, 2020, 8:18 AM IST
