Mainland China Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 10 A Day Earlier

Mainland China reported 12 new COVID19 cases on Sept. 20, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 20, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. It also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, up from 21 a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,291, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 21, 2020, 7:36 AM IST
