Mainland China Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 8 A Day Earlier

Mainland China Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 8 A Day Earlier

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 25, compared with eight cases announced a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from abroad. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, rose to 30 from 18 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,337, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.

  • First Published: September 26, 2020, 7:24 AM IST
