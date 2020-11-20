News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Mainland China Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 12 A Day Earlier

Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 19, up from 12 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, also rose to 14 from 10 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections to date in Mainland China stands at 86,398 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

  • First Published: November 20, 2020, 5:54 IST
