Mainland China Reports 21 New Covid-19 Cases Up From 15 A Day Earlier

Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Oct. 10, up from 15 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Sunday.

All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to 23 from 39 a day earlier. All of them were imported. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 85,557, while the death toll remained at 4,634.