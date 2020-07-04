WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mainland China Reports 3 New Coronavirus Cases Including 1 in Beijing, Tally Rises to 83,545

A station staff member wears protective gear as he checks the ID and health status of travellers before they enter the Beijing South Railway Station, after an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A station staff member wears protective gear as he checks the ID and health status of travellers before they enter the Beijing South Railway Station, after an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Two of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital Beijing reported one new case. There were no new deaths.

  • Reuters Shanghai
  • Last Updated: July 4, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
Share this:

China on Saturday reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 3, compared with five cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Two of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital Beijing reported one new case. There were no new deaths.

China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, the same as a day earlier.

As of July 3, mainland China had a total of 83,545 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634, unchanged since mid-May.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading