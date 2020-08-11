Mainland China reports 44 new coronavirus cases on August 10

BEIJING China reported on Tuesday 44 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 10, compared with 49 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 31 of the new infections were imported cases, and the balance 13 were locally transmitted cases reported from Xinjiang region. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 17 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 31 a day earlier.

As of August 10, mainland China had a total of 84,712 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor