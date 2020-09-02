Mainland China Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 10 A Day Earlier

WORLD

1-MIN READ

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases as of Sept 1, down from 10 a day earlier, China’s national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new COVID-19 cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 17th consecutive day with no local infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases fell to 19 from 34 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,066, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

  First Published: September 2, 2020, 8:57 AM IST
