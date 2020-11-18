News18 Logo

world

1-MIN READ

Mainland China Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases Vs. 15 A Day Earlier

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 17, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that one of the new cases was a local infection reported in the city of Tianjin, which shares a border with capital Beijing.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, fell to five from 12 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,369, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

  • First Published: November 18, 2020, 6:15 IST
