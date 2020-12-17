Mainland China Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases Vs 12 A Day Earlier

Mainland China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 16, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from nine a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,777, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

