English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maithripala Sirisena Keeps Control of Police as Lanka Political Crisis Festers
The UNP led by Wickremesinghe argues that the police cannot be controlled by Sirisena whereas the 19th amendment to the Constitution has restricted the president to just one ministry in addition to the defence ministry.
A file picture of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. (Photo: Getty Images)
Colombo: The sharp political differences between Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have been further reflected in the allocation of key departments under various ministries.
According to the subjects gazette published on Saturday, Sirisena has kept control of the police department under him as the minister of defence.
The UNP led by Wickremesinghe argues that the police cannot be controlled by Sirisena whereas the 19th amendment to the Constitution has restricted the president to just one ministry in addition to the defence ministry.
Sirisena had also kept the government printer under him which is the authority which publishes government-gazetted decrees.
Sirisena's differences with Wickremesinghe led to a collapse of the unity government between the two leaders on October 26 as Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe as premier and withdrew his UPFA alliance from the unity government, triggering a constitutional and political crisis never before seen in the island nation.
Both Wickremesinghe and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa who was appointed prime minister by Sirisena, were claiming the premiership.
Wickremesinghe citing the 19A said Sirisena had no power to sack him. After a 50-day standoff, Wickremesinghe was restored to office. The country's highest court has termed Sirisena's action to dismiss parliament and his call for a fresh election as illegal.
Since Wickremesinghe's reinstatement a new Cabinet was sworn in. The UNP wants the Cabinet to consist of 30 members apart from Sirisena and Wickremesinghe.
"We have asked for the opinion of the attorney general on the number of ministers. The president and prime minister who hold portfolios must be excluded in our view," minister Mano Ganesan said.
The 19A amendment has restricted the Cabinet to 30 members when a single political party holds power without any coalition arrangement with another party. Sirisena had ignored the names of those who had crossed over from his SLFP to join Wickremesinghe when the prime minister recommended them for ministerial posts.
Under the Constitution, Cabinet ministers are appointed by the president under advise from the prime minister.
Significantly, Sirisena has also appointed his own representatives to state media directorates while giving Wickremesinghe's UNP control over institutions
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to the subjects gazette published on Saturday, Sirisena has kept control of the police department under him as the minister of defence.
The UNP led by Wickremesinghe argues that the police cannot be controlled by Sirisena whereas the 19th amendment to the Constitution has restricted the president to just one ministry in addition to the defence ministry.
Sirisena had also kept the government printer under him which is the authority which publishes government-gazetted decrees.
Sirisena's differences with Wickremesinghe led to a collapse of the unity government between the two leaders on October 26 as Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe as premier and withdrew his UPFA alliance from the unity government, triggering a constitutional and political crisis never before seen in the island nation.
Both Wickremesinghe and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa who was appointed prime minister by Sirisena, were claiming the premiership.
Wickremesinghe citing the 19A said Sirisena had no power to sack him. After a 50-day standoff, Wickremesinghe was restored to office. The country's highest court has termed Sirisena's action to dismiss parliament and his call for a fresh election as illegal.
Since Wickremesinghe's reinstatement a new Cabinet was sworn in. The UNP wants the Cabinet to consist of 30 members apart from Sirisena and Wickremesinghe.
"We have asked for the opinion of the attorney general on the number of ministers. The president and prime minister who hold portfolios must be excluded in our view," minister Mano Ganesan said.
The 19A amendment has restricted the Cabinet to 30 members when a single political party holds power without any coalition arrangement with another party. Sirisena had ignored the names of those who had crossed over from his SLFP to join Wickremesinghe when the prime minister recommended them for ministerial posts.
Under the Constitution, Cabinet ministers are appointed by the president under advise from the prime minister.
Significantly, Sirisena has also appointed his own representatives to state media directorates while giving Wickremesinghe's UNP control over institutions
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results