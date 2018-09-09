English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maithripala Sirisena Says No Early Presidential Polls in Sri Lanka
Media speculation in the recent days suggested that Sirisena may opt to have a presidential poll after January next year, at the end of 4 years of his 5 year term. He is constitutionally empowered to hold the presidential poll after a lapse of 4 years.
File photo of Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena. (Image source: Reuters)
Loading...
Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday ruled out the possibility of a snap presidential poll in Sri Lanka ahead of schedule.
The next election in the country is scheduled to be held between November 2019 and January 2020.
Speaking at Nivitigala, a south western region this morning, Sirisena said "the election won't be held even a day earlier than the schedule".
Media speculation in the recent days suggested that Sirisena may opt to have a presidential poll after January next year, at the end of 4 years of his 5 year term. He is constitutionally empowered to hold the presidential poll after a lapse of 4 years.
He was elected in 2015 as the then common opposition challenger to the incumbent Mahinda Rajapaksa who had called the election in January 2015, 2 years ahead of the schedule.
Sirisena who formed a unity government with the UNP of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe now have deep running differences with Wickremesinghe.
He asked the UNP leader to step down early this year and was secretly backing a motion of no confidence to oust the PM.
Wickremesinghe easily defeated the motion to oust him with the support of Tamil and Muslim minorities.
It is no secret that Sirisena wants Wickremesinghe's ouster so that he could replace him with his own choice. Wickremesinghe was recently replaced as law and order minister after clashes erupted in the Kandy district.
Sirisena in 2015 quit the Rajapaksa government to join hands with Wickremesinghe, the then main opposition leader, to defeat Rajapaksa in the presidential election ending his 10-year rule.
The next election in the country is scheduled to be held between November 2019 and January 2020.
Speaking at Nivitigala, a south western region this morning, Sirisena said "the election won't be held even a day earlier than the schedule".
Media speculation in the recent days suggested that Sirisena may opt to have a presidential poll after January next year, at the end of 4 years of his 5 year term. He is constitutionally empowered to hold the presidential poll after a lapse of 4 years.
He was elected in 2015 as the then common opposition challenger to the incumbent Mahinda Rajapaksa who had called the election in January 2015, 2 years ahead of the schedule.
Sirisena who formed a unity government with the UNP of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe now have deep running differences with Wickremesinghe.
He asked the UNP leader to step down early this year and was secretly backing a motion of no confidence to oust the PM.
Wickremesinghe easily defeated the motion to oust him with the support of Tamil and Muslim minorities.
It is no secret that Sirisena wants Wickremesinghe's ouster so that he could replace him with his own choice. Wickremesinghe was recently replaced as law and order minister after clashes erupted in the Kandy district.
Sirisena in 2015 quit the Rajapaksa government to join hands with Wickremesinghe, the then main opposition leader, to defeat Rajapaksa in the presidential election ending his 10-year rule.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli Pips Tendulkar, Lara and Ponting to Become Fastest to 18,000 Runs
- Deepika Padukone Slams Reporter Over Marriage Question at Mental Health Awareness Event
- Puma Hybrid Runner Unrest Review: More Than a String of Beads, And Basics Are in Place
- ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...