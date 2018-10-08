English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Major Accident' in Canada as Largest Oil Refinery Reports Explosion, Fire
It was not known if there were casualties from the blast and fire at the Irving Oil refinery in St. John's, New Brunswick, but images posted on social media networks showed intermittent flames and a column of black smoke rising from the refinery.
Images posted on social media networks showed intermittent flames and a column of black smoke rising from the refinery. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Montreal: An explosion and fire ripped through Canada's largest refinery Monday in what the company that owns it called a "major incident."
It was not known if there were casualties from the blast and fire at the Irving Oil refinery in St. John's, New Brunswick.
Images posted on social media networks showed intermittent flames and a column of black smoke rising from the refinery, the country's largest with a production capacity of 300,00 barrels of refined products a day.
Rob Beebe, who lives near the refinery, told Radio Canada he felt his house shake, followed by a blast.
The company confirmed on Twitter that a "major incident" occurred at the refinery.
"We are actively assessing the situation at this time and will share more information when available," it said.
It was not known if there were casualties from the blast and fire at the Irving Oil refinery in St. John's, New Brunswick.
Images posted on social media networks showed intermittent flames and a column of black smoke rising from the refinery, the country's largest with a production capacity of 300,00 barrels of refined products a day.
Rob Beebe, who lives near the refinery, told Radio Canada he felt his house shake, followed by a blast.
The company confirmed on Twitter that a "major incident" occurred at the refinery.
"We are actively assessing the situation at this time and will share more information when available," it said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vodafone Launches Rs 279 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Airtel And Jio
- Malala Yousafzai Finally Convinced Shah Rukh Khan to Visit Oxford University
- Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 2 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Unveiling Tomorrow - What we Know so Far
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...