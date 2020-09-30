Major Blast Heard All over Paris, French Police Confirm It Was Sonic Boom from Military Jet

A police officer is seen at the scene of an incident near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A major blast was heard in Paris that reverberated over the entire city.

Eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people from several central districts as well as in nearby suburbs reported hearing the blast.

There were no immediate reports of any smoke or fire.

French Police later confirmed that the capital had been rattled by the sonic boom from a military jet.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)