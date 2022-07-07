CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » 'Major Fiscal Decisions to be Left to Successor': UK's Johnson Tells Reshuffled Cabinet
1-MIN READ

'Major Fiscal Decisions to be Left to Successor': UK's Johnson Tells Reshuffled Cabinet

AFP

Last Updated: July 07, 2022, 23:01 IST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, formally resigning as Conservative Party leader, in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, formally resigning as Conservative Party leader, in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP)

Hours after announcing his resignation as Conservative party leader, he chaired a cabinet meeting, attended by several new ministers after their predecessors quit in recent days

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his rejigged cabinet Thursday that “major fiscal decisions” should be left for his successor, hours after announcing his resignation as Conservative party leader.

“He said major fiscal decisions should be left for the next prime minister,” Downing Street said in a summary of Thursday afternoon’s meeting, attended by several new ministers after their predecessors quit in recent days.

first published:July 07, 2022, 22:59 IST
last updated:July 07, 2022, 23:01 IST