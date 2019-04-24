Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Majority of Sri Lankan Suicide Bombers From Well-to-Do Families': Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene

Ruwan Wijewardene said most of the bombers involved in the serial attacks on Sunday were well-educated, and came from middle- or upper-middle-class families. One of the bombers is also believed to have studied in the UK.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Majority of Sri Lankan Suicide Bombers From Well-to-Do Families': Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene
File photo of Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene.
Loading...
Colombo: The majority of the Easter Sunday suicide bombers were from well-to-do Sri Lankan families and they were well-educated, including one who studied in the UK, State Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene said Wednesday.

Sri Lanka's government has blamed the attacks on three Catholic churches and three luxury hotels on a little-known Islamist group National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ). Speaking at a press conference, Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said nine suicide bombers took part in the Easter Sunday bombings.

Out of the nine, eight have been identified. The ninth bomber was confirmed as the wife of one of the suicide bombers, he said. Sharing more information on the bombers, Minister Wijewardene said most of them are well-educated, and came from middle- or upper-middle-class families.

"They are financially quite independent and their families are quite stable financially," he said. He added, "We believe that one of the suicide bombers studied in the UK and maybe later on did his post-graduation in Australia, before coming back to settle in Sri Lanka."

Two of the bombers are reportedly brothers and the sons of a wealthy Colombo spice trader. They detonated their explosives at the Shangri-La and the Cinnamon Grand hotels.

The announcement that most of the attackers were "well educated" and "middle class" families is not as surprising as it sounds.

Although poverty and lack of opportunities have steered many youngsters to terrorism, there are also examples of individuals abandoning a relatively comfortable lifestyle for a violent cause.

The late notorious Islamic State executioner Mohammed Emwazi, or "Jihadi John", attended the University of Westminster in London. There have also been cases of British jihadists who have worked for the National Health Service, including doctors, the BBC reported.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram