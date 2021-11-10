Malala Gets Married To Asser Malik | Nobel Laureate Share 'Precious Day' On Twitter

24-year-old human rights activist, Malala Yousafzai, announced her marriage to Asser Malik. The duo got married at a small Islamic ceremony called a nikkah in Birmingham, UK. Malala Yousafzai in a tweet called it a “precious day” in her life. Yousafzai’s father also shared her joy, saying that he and Malala’s mother are overwhelmed with gratitude. Malala, who was born in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, is an outspoken activist since her teenage days. Malala advocated for girls’ education which earned her the ire of the Pakistani Taliban.

