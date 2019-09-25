'Malaria Must Die' Campaign Introduces AR Filter to Add More People

Malaria, a disease caused by the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquito, has become a major concern for many. In order to increase the fight against malaria by multifold, the campaign ‘Malaria Must Die, So Millions Can live’, launched a digital technique On September 23 to add more people. The AR filter is an out of home advertising activation, which is aimed at inspiring people to join the world’s first voice petition to end malaria. The campaign will activate online across New York City during the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting during September 23-27.

The ‘Malaria Must Die’ campaign is urging more and more people to register their voices to the petition to end malaria. This will be made possible via the world’s first malaria AR (augmented reality) filter. Is developed pro-bono by Facebook and Powster (award-winning interactive creative studio and production company). The AR filter to campaign against the spread of malaria is available on Facebook and Instagram.

The developers explained that the ‘filter simulates a swarm of deadly mosquitoes around the user’s head’, which only dissipate when the user ‘speaks up’. This, in turn, gives the message that malaria declines with increased activity, but can return with a vengeance when the fight is deprioritised.

Abi Smith, Creative Director of POWSTER, said in a statement, “We’re extremely proud to have the opportunity to support such an important campaign. Working with Spark AR and Quividi provides a fantastic platform for us to innovate and share the message to 'Speak Up' with audiences on and offline in a way that is both playful and meaningful. It's exciting to employ our technical expertise to create a really cutting-edge experience that will capture attention and help amplify the Malaria Must Die message around the world.”

This is not the first effort by the global campaign. Earlier this year, malaria champion David Beckham launched the world’s first voice petition to end malaria. In his short film, David appears to speak nine languages asking people around the world to speak up by visiting malariamustdie.com andrecording the message ‘Malaria Must Die’.

The ‘Malaria Must Die’ is a global campaign, which is supported by a wide coalition of organisations and celebrities. They are together calling upon leaders to prioritise the fight against malaria, or risk undoing decades of unprecedented progress. The campaign aims to inspire support and build a strong mandate for bold political action to end malaria for good. Malaria No More UK is convening the campaign on behalf of the global malaria community.

David Beckham is a founding member of Malaria No More UK Leadership Council. He has also been a committed champion in the fight against malaria with over a decade of support for Malaria No More UK.

