Malaysia Cabinet to Discuss Residency of Controversial Preacher Zakir Naik
Malaysia's Minister of Human Resources M Kulasegaran said Naik's recent comments could have been aimed at creating a fissure in the multi-racial nation so he could win the favour of Muslims.
File photo of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik (GETTY IMAGES)
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's cabinet will discuss the permanent residency of controversial Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on Wednesday, said a minister who believed Naik should return to India to face charges of money laundering and hate speech.
Malaysia's Minister of Human Resources M Kulasegaran said Naik's recent comments could have been aimed at creating a fissure in the multi-racial nation so he could win the favour of Muslims. He said Naik did not deserve the status of a permanent resident and that the matter would be discussed by Cabinet, which meets on Wednesday.
Naik, who has repeatedly rejected the charges against him in India, denied the allegations made by Kulasegaran and others in Malaysia.
"My praise of the Malaysian government for its Islamic and fair treatment of Hindu minorities is being twisted and misquoted to suit political gains and create communal rifts," he said in a statement to reporters on Wednesday.
Malaysian state news agency Bernama quoted Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad as saying late on Tuesday Naik cannot be sent back to India for "fear of being killed" there. "If any (other) country wants to have him, they are welcome," he said, according to Bernama.
The National Patriots Association, a group of Malaysian military and police veterans, also denounced Naik's comments, saying that many ethnic Indians in Malaysia had served in the country's security forces.
India banned Naik's Islamic Research Foundation in late 2016, accusing him of encouraging and aiding its followers to "promote or attempt to promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups".
