English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Malaysia Considers Amending Human Trafficking Law After US Report
The Home Ministry said proposals under discussion focused on protecting victims, by giving them more freedom of movement and work, and introducing stiffer penalties for traffickers.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump greet Francisca Awah Mbuli, survivor of human trafficking from Cameroon, during an event to unveil the 2018 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report on June 28, 2018. (Image: Reuters)
Kuala Lampur: Malaysia's new government said on Saturday it is considering amending laws on human trafficking and migrant smuggling just days after the US State Department reported a lack of progress in the country's efforts to counter trafficking in the past year.
The Home Ministry said proposals under discussion focused on protecting victims, by giving them more freedom of movement and work, and introducing stiffer penalties for traffickers.
On Thursday, the US State Department released its annual Trafficking In Persons (TIP) report, in which downgraded Malaysia to the Tier 2 Watch List, a category denoting nations that deserve special scrutiny, noting that the Southeast Asian country had failed to demonstrate stronger efforts than the previous year.
The report said victim protection efforts by the government remained largely inadequate and that complicity among law enforcement officials hampered some anti-trafficking efforts.
"The Malaysian government... takes note of the report on human trafficking and is fully committed to eradicating human trafficking crimes," Home Ministry said in a statement.
A new government, led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, was formed last month, as Malaysians voted for change after nearly ten years of being led by Najib Razak's scandal-tainted administration.
Malaysia has long been known as a destination for trafficking victims, including documented and undocumented workers.
It relies heavily on cheap foreign labour from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nepal, and the Philippines, among other countries. It has nearly 2 million registered migrant workers, but there are millions more in the country without work permits.
Also Watch
The Home Ministry said proposals under discussion focused on protecting victims, by giving them more freedom of movement and work, and introducing stiffer penalties for traffickers.
On Thursday, the US State Department released its annual Trafficking In Persons (TIP) report, in which downgraded Malaysia to the Tier 2 Watch List, a category denoting nations that deserve special scrutiny, noting that the Southeast Asian country had failed to demonstrate stronger efforts than the previous year.
The report said victim protection efforts by the government remained largely inadequate and that complicity among law enforcement officials hampered some anti-trafficking efforts.
"The Malaysian government... takes note of the report on human trafficking and is fully committed to eradicating human trafficking crimes," Home Ministry said in a statement.
A new government, led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, was formed last month, as Malaysians voted for change after nearly ten years of being led by Najib Razak's scandal-tainted administration.
Malaysia has long been known as a destination for trafficking victims, including documented and undocumented workers.
It relies heavily on cheap foreign labour from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nepal, and the Philippines, among other countries. It has nearly 2 million registered migrant workers, but there are millions more in the country without work permits.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Reuters India Report: Male Journalists Discuss Discrimination And Crimes Against Women
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Reuters India Report: Male Journalists Discuss Discrimination And Crimes Against Women
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Now Headed to This Destination Together; See Photos
- Sanju Review: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is a Consistently Engaging Film
- Sanju: 'Proud Wife' Manyata Dutt Shares an Adorable Photo of Sanjay Dutt With Their Kids
- Sushma Swaraj's mPassport Seva App a Hit: Gets 1 Million Plus Downloads in 2 Days
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line