Malaysia Says Remains In Discussions With Singapore On High-speed Rail

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s government on Friday said it is still negotiating with Singapore on the implementation of a high-speed rail link between the two neighbours, a little over a month before the deadline for a decision on Dec. 31.

Malaysia said it had made several suggestions to “improve” the project linking Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, which analysts have estimated would cost around $17 billion.

The two countries saind in May they would suspend the project, first announced in 2013, to allow discussions on changes.

“The government will make an announcement after a decision is reached and negotiations are completed,” Malaysia’s minister in charge of the economy, Mustapa Mohamed, said in a brief statement, without elaborating.

On Wednesday, Singapore’s transport ministry said Malaysia had proposed some changes and that they have been discussed “in good faith”.

The ministry said it will do its best to conclude discussions with Malaysia by the deadline, but stressed that Malaysia will need to bear costs incurred by Singapore if the project ends up being scrapped.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor