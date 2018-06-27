English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Malaysia Values Items Seized From Properties Linked to Former PM Najib at $275 Million
According to Amar Singh, head of the police commercial crime division, retail cost of all the items seized from six properties linked to Najib totalled 900 million ringgit to 1.1 billion ringgit ($224 million-$273 million).
A file image of Ex Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. (Photo: Reuters)
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian police said on Wednesday the total value of jewellery, handbags, watches and other items seized from premises linked to former prime minister Najib Razak totaled nearly $275 million.
Authorities are investigating Najib as part of their probe into how billions of dollars went missing from state fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was founded by the former premier.
Since unexpectedly losing a general election to Mahathir Mohamad in May, Najib has been barred from leaving the country, questioned by the anti-graft agency and has had his personal and family houses searched as part of the 1MDB probe.
Amar Singh, head of the police commercial crime division, told a news conference that the retail cost of all the items seized from six properties linked to Najib totalled 900 million ringgit to 1.1 billion ringgit ($224 million-$273 million).
"We couldn't do the counting at the premises because the numbers were too huge," Singh said, adding that the seizures were the biggest in Malaysian history.
It took three days, six cash counting machines and 22 officials from the central bank to count the cash found at the premises, he said, adding the cash totalled 116.7 million ringgit.
Jewellery accounted for the biggest portion of the seizure - 12,000 pieces of jewellery that Singh said would cost 660 million to 880 million ringgit at retail prices.
The single most expensive item was a diamond necklace with yellow gold - worth 6.4 million ringgit at cost price, he said.
Authorities are yet to establish who the owners of the seized items are, Singh said, adding that Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor would "soon" be called in for questioning.
Singh also said the police seized a total of 567 handbags in 37 different brands. The Hermes bags alone were worth 51.3 million ringgit, he said.
The police also found 423 watches worth 78 million ringgit and 234 pairs of sunglasses.
Mahathir, in an interview with Reuters last week, said Najib was fully responsible for the 1MDB scandal and that authorities have "an almost perfect case" against the former leader.
Najib, who led the country for almost a decade, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, having explained three years ago that the nearly $700 million transferred into his account had been a donation from an unnamed Saudi royal.
The US Department of Justice has said the money came from 1MDB, and that a total of $4.5 billion was misappropriated from the fund.
Speaking to Reuters exclusively last week, Najib said he shouldn't be blamed for the alleged stealing from 1MDB, and declared he knew nothing about the money from the state fund appearing in his bank account.
Also Watch
Authorities are investigating Najib as part of their probe into how billions of dollars went missing from state fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was founded by the former premier.
Since unexpectedly losing a general election to Mahathir Mohamad in May, Najib has been barred from leaving the country, questioned by the anti-graft agency and has had his personal and family houses searched as part of the 1MDB probe.
Amar Singh, head of the police commercial crime division, told a news conference that the retail cost of all the items seized from six properties linked to Najib totalled 900 million ringgit to 1.1 billion ringgit ($224 million-$273 million).
"We couldn't do the counting at the premises because the numbers were too huge," Singh said, adding that the seizures were the biggest in Malaysian history.
It took three days, six cash counting machines and 22 officials from the central bank to count the cash found at the premises, he said, adding the cash totalled 116.7 million ringgit.
Jewellery accounted for the biggest portion of the seizure - 12,000 pieces of jewellery that Singh said would cost 660 million to 880 million ringgit at retail prices.
The single most expensive item was a diamond necklace with yellow gold - worth 6.4 million ringgit at cost price, he said.
Authorities are yet to establish who the owners of the seized items are, Singh said, adding that Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor would "soon" be called in for questioning.
Singh also said the police seized a total of 567 handbags in 37 different brands. The Hermes bags alone were worth 51.3 million ringgit, he said.
The police also found 423 watches worth 78 million ringgit and 234 pairs of sunglasses.
Mahathir, in an interview with Reuters last week, said Najib was fully responsible for the 1MDB scandal and that authorities have "an almost perfect case" against the former leader.
Najib, who led the country for almost a decade, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, having explained three years ago that the nearly $700 million transferred into his account had been a donation from an unnamed Saudi royal.
The US Department of Justice has said the money came from 1MDB, and that a total of $4.5 billion was misappropriated from the fund.
Speaking to Reuters exclusively last week, Najib said he shouldn't be blamed for the alleged stealing from 1MDB, and declared he knew nothing about the money from the state fund appearing in his bank account.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Virat Kohli on the Cusp of Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs Milestone
- Irrfan Khan Tweets a Heartfelt Post After Best Actor Win at IIFA 2018, Read His Message Here
- Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Playdate With Rannvijay Singh's Daughter Kainaat in London; See Pics
- These Photos of Aamir Khan's Son Azad Playing Football in Mumbai Monsoon Go Viral; See Here