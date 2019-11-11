English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaysian Court Rules Former PM Najib Razak's 1MDB Trial Will Proceed
The former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak must enter his defence on seven charges related to the theft of 42 million ringgit (USD 10.1 million) from a former unit of sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.
File photo of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. (Photo: Reuters)
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian ex-leader Najib Razak's first trial linked to the 1MDB scandal will proceed after a judge ruled Monday that prosecutors had made a sufficient case, boosting efforts to bring him to justice over the mammoth fraud.
The former prime minister must enter his defence on seven charges related to the theft of 42 million ringgit (USD 10.1 million) from a former unit of sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali told the High Court in Kuala Lumpur.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp is Killing The Battery on Android Phones, OnePlus Phones Seem Worst Hit
- Anshula Shares Arjun Kapoor's WhatsApp Chat with Janhvi and Boney Kapoor
- When R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Bowled a Googly During His #AskAsh Twitter Session
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 41 Written Updates: Salman Welcomes Vishal as New Wild Card Contestant on Weekend Ka Vaar
- Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Stadium Before Final Whistle after Being Substituted