Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Malaysian Lawmaker Apologises for Proposing 'Anti-Seduction' Law in Parliament

Mohamad Imran Abdul Hamid proposed an act that 'protects men' from women's actions, words and clothing which may seduce them to the point that they commit incest, rape and molestation.

AFP

Updated:August 1, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Malaysian Lawmaker Apologises for Proposing 'Anti-Seduction' Law in Parliament
File photo pf Malaysian parliament. (Image: Facebook/@ParlimenMY)
Loading...

Kuala Lumpur: A Malaysian lawmaker apologised on Thursday after his proposal for legislation to protect men from being "seduced" by women into committing sex crimes such as rape sparked a storm of criticism.

Mohamad Imran Abdul Hamid, a senator from the country's ruling coalition, made the comments during a debate in parliament's upper house on Wednesday.

"I propose... a sexual harassment act to protect men from the actions, words and clothing of women, which can cause men to be seduced to the point they can commit acts such as incest, rape, molestation, (watching) pornography," he was cited as saying by local media.

"This is important, we (men) need to be protected. The actions, clothing of women can seduce us into breaking the law."

The retired admiral's remarks drew swift criticism from campaigners in the Muslim-majority country and the leader of his own People's Justice Party, Anwar Ibrahim, called on him to retract them.

Mohamad Imran apologised and withdrew his proposal: "Although my intention was sincere, I did not expect it to be perceived as a huge mistake that offended many women and men as well."

Women's rights campaigner Marina Mahathir was among those criticising his comments, saying they went "over the line".

"He's giving excuses for men behaving badly," the activist, who is also the daughter of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, told AFP.

"It just points to the type of toxic environment that women in politics, and in other areas, have to live in."

Women's rights group Sisters in Islam tweeted that sex crimes were "despicable", adding that "men must be held accountable if they commit these crimes, regardless of what women wear".

It is not the first time the lawmaker has found himself in hot water — in 2015 he was criticised after warning in parliament against athletes dressing in a "sexy" fashion at sports events.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram