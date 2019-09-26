Malaysian Police Arrest 15, Mostly Indonesians, Over Suspicion of Having Links to IS
15 people, mostly foreigners from neighbouring Indonesia were arrested in several raids across the country between July and September, said Malaysia's police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.
Representative Image.
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia has arrested 15 people, mostly foreigners from neighbouring Indonesia, on suspicion of having links with the Islamic State militant group, police said on Thursday.
Malaysia has been on high alert since January 2016, when gunmen allied with Islamic State carried out a series of attacks in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.
The suspects were arrested in several raids across the country between July and September, Malaysia's police counter-terrorism chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said in a statement.
The first case involved a 25-year-old Indonesian palm plantation worker in the state of Sabah in Borneo, who police believe had acted as a facilitator for a family of five that carried out a suicide attack on a church in Jolo, in the southern Philippines in December 2018.
Ayob said the suspect had also allegedly channeled funds to the Maute group, which seized control of the lakeside town of Marawi in the Philippines for five months in 2017, a conflict that killed over 1,100 people.
Police said they also arrested 13 other Indonesians and a Malaysian in separate raids on suspicion of carrying out activities in support of Islamic State, which included promoting the group's ideology and recruiting new members on social media, with the aim of launching attacks in their two countries.
Police arrested one Indian national separately for being a member of the Sikhs For Justice group that has been outlawed in India. The suspect has since been deported, Ayob said. Malaysia has arrested hundreds of people in the past few years for suspected militant link
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor's 'Face-off' on Dance India Dance is All Things Love
- Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai Police Salute Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award
- Amazon’s New Echo Dot, Echo And Echo Studio Speakers Can Now be Pro-ordered in India
- EXCLUSIVE | Fujifilm X-A7 Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera to Launch in India in October
- Understanding Drones: They Can Do Photography, Keep Hobbyists Happy And Also Spy