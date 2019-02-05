English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Malaysian Police Detain Busking Couple for 'Abusing' Baby
A 90-second video clip of the incident, which went viral on Facebook on Sunday, showed a man in blue shorts and a white T-shirt swinging the infant between his legs and lifting her above his head to the beat of some music in the background.
File photo.
Loading...
Kuala Lumpur: A Russian couple accused of violently swinging their four-month-old baby during a street performance to fund their world tour have been detained, Malaysian police said Monday.
The buskers, a 28-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife, were picked up after trying to woo spectators in the heart of the capital Kuala Lumpur.
"We detained them on Monday for questioning over the alleged abuse of their four-month-old baby girl," Mazlan Lazim, the Kuala Lumpur police chief, told AFP.
A 90-second video clip of the incident, which went viral on Facebook on Sunday, showed a man in blue shorts and a white T-shirt swinging the infant between his legs and lifting her above his head to the beat of some music in the background.
The woman believed to be his wife was seen sitting on the floor with a placard that read: "We are travelling around the world..." A crowd of curious onlookers gathered to watch the performance but a man is overheard in the video saying: "It's stupid. You cannot do this." The Russian couple had entered Malaysia from neighbouring Thailand on Friday, police said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The buskers, a 28-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife, were picked up after trying to woo spectators in the heart of the capital Kuala Lumpur.
"We detained them on Monday for questioning over the alleged abuse of their four-month-old baby girl," Mazlan Lazim, the Kuala Lumpur police chief, told AFP.
A 90-second video clip of the incident, which went viral on Facebook on Sunday, showed a man in blue shorts and a white T-shirt swinging the infant between his legs and lifting her above his head to the beat of some music in the background.
The woman believed to be his wife was seen sitting on the floor with a placard that read: "We are travelling around the world..." A crowd of curious onlookers gathered to watch the performance but a man is overheard in the video saying: "It's stupid. You cannot do this." The Russian couple had entered Malaysia from neighbouring Thailand on Friday, police said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Live TV
Recommended For You
- She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai
- Google Spent S7.4 Billion in Q4 2018 to Acquire Traffic, to Put Strain on Parent Alphabet Inc.'s Earnings
- Amitabh Bachchan's Gesture Towards a Journalist Injured in Kashmir is Winning Praises
- Swiggy Acquires AI Start-up Kint.io, as Competition With Zomato And Uber Eats Heats up
- 'Don't Send Me to Bahrain': Refugee Footballer Pleads in Bangkok
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results