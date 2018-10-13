English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaysia's Anwar Wins Parliamentary by-election: Poll Officials
Figures from the Election Commission showed he got more than 71 percent of the total votes cast in a seven-way contest that included a former aide who lodged sodomy charges against him.
File photo of Anwar Ibrahim.
Loading...
Port Dickson, Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim won an overwhelming mandate in a parliamentary by-election on Saturday, setting the stage for his return to frontline Malaysian politics and sealing the once-jailed opposition figure's remarkable resurrection.
Figures from the Election Commission showed he got more than 71 percent of the total votes cast in a seven-way contest that included a former aide who lodged the sodomy charges that landed Anwar in prison for a second time in 2014.
Figures from the Election Commission showed he got more than 71 percent of the total votes cast in a seven-way contest that included a former aide who lodged the sodomy charges that landed Anwar in prison for a second time in 2014.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's Dreamy Wedding
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Neha Pendse Leave the House?
- This Brave Mother Acted As Human Shield to Protect Her Child from Hail the Size of Tennis Balls
- Tata Harrier SUV Diesel-Automatic Spied, Bookings to Open from October 15
- FryDay Movie Review: Govinda's Film is Slapstick but Entertaining
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...