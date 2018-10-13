GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Malaysia's Anwar Wins Parliamentary by-election: Poll Officials

AFP

Updated:October 13, 2018, 8:01 PM IST
File photo of Anwar Ibrahim.
Port Dickson, Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim won an overwhelming mandate in a parliamentary by-election on Saturday, setting the stage for his return to frontline Malaysian politics and sealing the once-jailed opposition figure's remarkable resurrection.

Figures from the Election Commission showed he got more than 71 percent of the total votes cast in a seven-way contest that included a former aide who lodged the sodomy charges that landed Anwar in prison for a second time in 2014.
