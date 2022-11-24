CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Malaysia's King Names Reformist Leader Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister
1-MIN READ

Malaysia's King Names Reformist Leader Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 13:15 IST

KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim attends a news conference outside the National Palace, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 22, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim attends a news conference outside the National Palace, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 22, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Anwar Ibrahim's appointment puts an end to a three-decade long political journey from a protégé of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad to an anti-government protest leader, to a prisoner convicted of sodomy, to opposition leader and, finally, prime minister

Malaysia’s king names reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister, days after a general election ended in an unprecedented hung parliament with neither of two main alliances immediately able to secure enough seats in parliament to form a government.

One of the two main alliances is led by Anwar and the other is by ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin.

Anwar Ibrahim’s appointment puts an end to a three-decade long political journey from a protégé of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad to an anti-government protest leader, to a prisoner convicted of sodomy, to opposition leader and, finally, prime minister.

Markets surged upon the end of the political deadlock. The ringgit currency posted its best day in two weeks and equities rose 3%.

The septuagenarian will assume charge as prime minister after time and again being denied the premiership despite getting within striking distance over the years. He was deputy prime minister in the 1990s and the official prime minister-in-waiting in 2018.

Anwar has also spent nearly a decade in jail for sodomy and corruption in what he says were “politically motivated charges aimed at ending his career".

(With Reuters inputs)

first published:November 24, 2022, 13:06 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 13:15 IST