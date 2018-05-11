English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaysia's Mahathir Says King Willing to Grant Full Pardon for Anwar
Anwar and Mahathir, former allies and then implacable foes, joined hands to contest this week's election and oust the administration of Najib Razak.
FILE PHOTO of Mahathir bin Mohamad REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/File Photo
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday the country's monarch had indicated he was willing to grant a full pardon to jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim.
