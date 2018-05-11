GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Malaysia's Mahathir Says King Willing to Grant Full Pardon for Anwar

Reuters

Updated:May 11, 2018, 10:42 AM IST
FILE PHOTO of Mahathir bin Mohamad REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/File Photo
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday the country's monarch had indicated he was willing to grant a full pardon to jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at a news conference, Mahathir also said he would announce a 10-member cabinet on Saturday, including ministers for finance, defence and home affairs.

Anwar and Mahathir, former allies and then implacable foes, joined hands to contest this week's election and oust the administration of Najib Razak. Anwar is in custody on charges of sodomy and corruption and cannot take any office until he is pardoned and released.

Mahathir has said he will step aside and hand over the prime minister's post to Anwar once he is pardoned.

