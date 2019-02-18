English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maldives Court Orders Detention of Former President Abdulla Yameen in Money Laundering Case
Abdulla Yameen is accused of using money from state coffers while in power.
President Abdulla Yameen was s. (File Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Former Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen was, on Monday, detained till the completion of his trial with regards to charges of money laundering. The trail is yet to begin.
Sources told News18 that the Yameen was summoned on Monday and soon the prosecutor general’s office asked the criminal court to take him into custody so that he does not influence the trial.
The prosecutor general is said to have gone through various statements of witnesses before making a request for the court to take him into custody.
Yameen will now be placed in the detention facility in Dhoondidhoo island near Male. He is accused of using money from state coffers while in power. The case is related to a deal that involved leasing tropical islands for hotel development. There was an alleged transfer of $1 million (Rs7.14 crore approx) government money through a private company, SOF Private Limited, into Yameen's personal bank account. Earlier this year, the police had said the company used to fiddle with the state funds. Yameen’s office has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
Pro-China Yameen lost a presidential election in September and the new government of his successor, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, has drawn the country closer to India, probing several infrastructure deals awarded to the Chinese.
