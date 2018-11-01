English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maldives ex-president Mohamed Nasheed Returns from Asylum
Nasheed was sentenced to 13 years in jail in 2015 after being convicted of terrorism for ordering the arrest of a top judge in 2012 while he was president.
File photo of Maldives leader of Opposition, Mohamed Nasheed, (Image: Reuters )
Loading...
Male: The first democratically elected president of the Maldives has returned home after more than two years in exile to escape a long prison term.
The plane carrying Mohamed Nasheed from Sri Lanka landed in Maldives' capital, Male, on Thursday.
He was welcomed by his party members and supporters.
Nasheed was sentenced to 13 years in jail in 2015 after being convicted of terrorism for ordering the arrest of a top judge in 2012 while he was president.
His trial was criticised internationally for lack of due process. He was offered asylum in Britain when he travelled there for medical treatment on leave from prison.
Nasheed was elected president in the country's first multiparty election in 2008. His return follows the election defeat of strongman Yameen Abdul Gayoom.
The plane carrying Mohamed Nasheed from Sri Lanka landed in Maldives' capital, Male, on Thursday.
He was welcomed by his party members and supporters.
Nasheed was sentenced to 13 years in jail in 2015 after being convicted of terrorism for ordering the arrest of a top judge in 2012 while he was president.
His trial was criticised internationally for lack of due process. He was offered asylum in Britain when he travelled there for medical treatment on leave from prison.
Nasheed was elected president in the country's first multiparty election in 2008. His return follows the election defeat of strongman Yameen Abdul Gayoom.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sajid Khan Replies to IFTDA Notice, Apologises For Causing Embarassment to Film Body
- Ranji Trophy: Pujara Retires Hurt, Mavi Shines on Debut
- Avengers 4: Leaked Details Suggest a November Trailer, Title and the Theme Score
- From Sonam Kapoor to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood Celebrates Halloween; See Pics
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...