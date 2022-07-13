Maldives' Ex-Prez Nasheed Faces Flak From Own Citizens For Allowing Rajapaksas In Male

Maldivian citizens are angered over the government’s move to grant refuge to embattled former Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his kin.

There are reports that Rajapaksa will soon leave Male as Maldivian people and the political establishment remains in awe over the Rajapaksas being allowed to land despite the charges against them.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned from his position on Wednesday appointing Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting president of the nation whose economy has collapsed and people have come out onto the streets. He had announced last week that he is stepping down.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Dunya Maumoon, former Maldivian foreign minister said, “We are unhappy with the developments in Sri Lanka, we are concerned and we feel for the Sri Lankan people but we find it unacceptable that Maldives gave a platform to Gotabaya Rajapaksa,” Maumoon said.

It was reported that Maldives’ Majlis and former president Mohamed Nasheed forced the government-led by Ibrahim Solih to give clearance to the AN-23 military plane carrying the Rajapaksa clan.

The close relationship between Nasheed and the Rajapaksas can be traced back to the days of the Yameen-led government which was pro-Beijing and like Sri Lanka ended up amassing huge national debt in the garb of infrastructural development. He was living in exile at that time in Sri Lanka with some members of the current Maldives’ government.

When Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed prime minister, he coordinated with Nasheed to seek international support for Sri Lanka. Nasheed has close contacts within the Sri Lankan political parties which Rajapaksas used to seek shelter in Male.

Protests In Sri Lanka

Meanwhile protests in Sri Lanka continue as the people are unhappy over the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting president of the nation which is facing an economic collapse.

Protesters used ladders and other items to break into the residence of the prime minister. The acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe announced a nationwide emergency and imposed a curfew in Western Province but the pictures on social media and as well as those by news outlets signal that these orders are not being followed as people throng Galle Face and rest of Colombo demanding that Wickremesinghe give up his role as the acting President.

