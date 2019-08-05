Maldives Ex-Vice President Who Fled to India Was Avoiding Probe Over Embezzlement of State Funds

Male: A former vice president of Maldives Ahmed Adeeb who was arrested after fleeing to neighbouring India to avoid questioning over the alleged embezzlement of state funds has been brought back to Maldives.

India refused entry to former Vice President Ahmed Adeeb who arrived by boat at southern India's Tuticorin port on Thursday. On Saturday, Maldives police went there and arrested him.

Late night on Sunday, Adeeb was brought to Male, the capital of Maldives in a navy ship and was taken to the police headquarters.

Adeeb had his passport confiscated by a court order due to pending court cases, according to police. He had recently been freed from a 33-year jail sentence over corruption and terrorism.

