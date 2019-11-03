Maldives Foreign Minister Hails India for Rajiv Gandhi Govt's Help in Averting 1988 Coup
In a statement on Maldives' 31st Victory Day, Shahid said, 'We honour all those who undertook the duties entrusted to them with unwavering dedication and dignity and fought to preserve the sovereignty of this nation.'
Representative image.
Male: Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid here on Sunday praised India for its invaluable support rendered on November 3, 1988, when responding to a plea by then President Abdul Gayoom the Indian Army launched Operation Cactus to quell a coup.
In a statement on Maldives' 31st Victory Day, Shahid said, "We honour all those who undertook the duties entrusted to them with unwavering dedication and dignity and fought to preserve the sovereignty of this nation.
"It's a day to value true friends and partnerships. The invaluable military support of the Indian government on November 3, 1988 remains etched in our hearts. Our highest gratitude and deepest appreciation shall never diminish," he said.
Shahid said the attempted coup that day "showcased the special security threats and vulnerabilities faced by small states".
"We shall, with resolute dedication, continue to work towards protecting our sovereignty and independence, through further engagement and enhanced cooperation with our friends and partners," he said.
On that day, a group of 80-200 Sri Lankan militants from the People's Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE), backed by Maldivian businessman Abdulla Luthufi, mounted a coup in Maldives. They infiltrated Male and took control of key points in the capital.
Then President Abdul Gayoom, who took refuge in the Maldives National Security Service headquarters, requested military assistance from several countries, including India.
Under then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the Indian Air Force airlifted some 300 paratroopers from Agra to Male, landing on the Hulhule Island, which was still under the control of Maldivian security services.
Additional Indian troops were transported by air and by sea from Cochin and Air Force Mirages were deployed over Male as a show of force. The Indian troops took control of Male within hours and rescued Gayoom.
While most Indian troops were withdrawn after the order was restored, around 150 troops stayed there for a year to prevent any other coup attempt.
India's action was hailed by the international community, including then US President Ronald Reagan and UK Premier Margaret Thatcher.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Birthday with Fans, Thanks Them for Making It Special
- WhatsApp for Android Gets Fingerprint Lock: Here's How to Enable it
- Heidi Klum's Scary Alien Look for Halloween 2019 Takes a Whopping 13 Hours to Create
- Pegasus Spyware Explained: How it Can Easily Take Over Your Phone With Just a Missed Call
- Hyundai Santro Receives Only Two Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video